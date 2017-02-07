Skool Cansold: Bear Whisperer Bozo DeVos Is Getting DRAGGED Back To Jellystone Park
- By Bossip Staff
Billionaire know-nothing/bear whisperer Betsy DeVos was barely confirmed as Education Secretary after basically buying the Republican party in a terrifying political blunder currently fueling UNGODLY amounts of slander, outrage and disgust across the U.S.
Hit the flip to peep the well-deserved dragging of newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.