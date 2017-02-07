Still Canceled: Chrisette Michele Says She’s Still Selling Out Shows After Trump Fiasco

Chrisette Michele Says She’s Still Selling Out Shows

Back in January, it was revealed that R&B singer Chrisette Michele would be singing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The songstress was dragged back to the darkest layers of hell for the $250,000 decision and tentatively canceled by all of Black Twitter.

Chrisette spoke to everyone and their mama about her inauguration performance and claimed she only did it to “help” the black community bridge the gap to the White House. Despite the fact that the singer NEVER even got to meet Chump-in-Charge Trump, she continued on her mission to not be seen as a sellout.

The songstress now says she is still selling out shows even though she had been canceled:

‪You can't cancel Gods grace. Sold out show tonight in Mississippi. #Blessed #KingsKid #NoPoliticalGenius ‬ A photo posted by chrisettemichele (@chrisettemichele) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:38pm PST

She’s still at it, folks:

