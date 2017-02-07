Soulja Boy LYIN’: Big Soulja’s Fake Sonogram Is Getting Hurled To Headassville

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Soulja Boy Magic Convention 2012 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center - Day 1 Las Vegas, Nevada - 20.08.12 Featuring: Soulja Boy Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 20 Aug 2012 Credit: WENN

Really???

Soulja Boy Announced That He’s Going To Be A Father—But People Think He’s Lying

Soulja Boy is currently getting dragged to his Draco for seemingly lying about fatherhood.

The rapper who’s still supposedly fighting Chris Brown in a boxing match, recently posted a sonogram on Instagram and announced that he’s set to become a dad.

 

screen-shot-2017-02-07-at-3-07-57-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-07-at-3-08-02-pm

Unfortunately for Big Soulja however, several fans pointed out that the 12-week sonogram isn’t from his invisible girlfriend, it’s actually from Google Images.

fullsizerender fullsizerender_3

LMAO!

Do YOU think Soulja Boy’s sonogram is fake???

souljaboy

More on the flip.

fullsizerender_2

fullsizerender_6

fullsizerender_4

fullsizerender_5

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus