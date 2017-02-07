Soulja Boy LYIN’: Big Soulja’s Fake Sonogram Is Getting Hurled To Headassville

Really???

Soulja Boy Announced That He’s Going To Be A Father—But People Think He’s Lying

Soulja Boy is currently getting dragged to his Draco for seemingly lying about fatherhood.

The rapper who’s still supposedly fighting Chris Brown in a boxing match, recently posted a sonogram on Instagram and announced that he’s set to become a dad.

Unfortunately for Big Soulja however, several fans pointed out that the 12-week sonogram isn’t from his invisible girlfriend, it’s actually from Google Images.

Do YOU think Soulja Boy’s sonogram is fake???

