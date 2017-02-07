Is He A F-ck Boy Or For Real? Tony Rock Breaks It Down

Tony Rock isn’t the first person you think of when it comes to relationship advice, but after the way he read Steve Harvey’s mess we figured, why not? Well, there’s also the fact that Rock is the host of TV One’s new show, “The Game of Dating.” The hilarious dating show just premiered last Tuesday and features three teams of friends and/or family members watching real dates in a “hidden camera” style with viewers acting as judges.

Since Rock is all things love and dating right now, we reached out for a little guidance of our own. We asked the comedian to help us decide between a man that’s for real and one that’s a f-ck boy. See what he said when we put these scenarios in front of him.

“I Believe That This President Should Be Impeached.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters On Her Plan To Get Trump Out Of Office

I know my friends, family and I are disgusted by the results of our recent presidential election, the executive orders that have passed since Trump took office and the cabinet members and nominations he’s put in place since his first day on the job. But you have to wonder if other politicians feel some type of ire. Are they still willing to give Donald Trump a chance? Are they just going to wait out the next four years? Well, there’s one Congresswoman who is not going to sit idly by.

Maxine Waters has been serving as a Democratic Representative for the past 27 years. She’s advocated against apartheid, opposed mandatory minimum sentencing and now she’s taking on Donald Trump. Waters has never minced words when it comes to Trump. As we reported earlier, when Tamron Hall asked Waters if she were attending the inauguration, Waters said plainly, “I don’t honor him. I don’t respect him and I don’t want to be involved with him.”

O-Dog AKA Larenz Tate Joins Cast Of Starz Series Power

Veteran actor Larenz Tate, who exploded on the scene in his now-infamous role as violent gangster O-Dog in Menace II Society, has joined the cast of the Starz hit drama, Power. Tate will not be brandishing braids and pistols in this role, this time playing an elected official on the series.

Deadline reports:

Tate will play Councilman Rashad Tate, a city councilman from Jamaica Queens.

Power follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug kingpin living a double life who in season 4 seeks to find redemption. Power returns for its fourth season this summer.

Courtney A. Kemp serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of Power. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers.

Tate has kept busy on the scene with recent roles in FX’s Rescue Me, NBC’s Game Of Lies series which was canceled in 2016, and appeared on Showtime’s House of Lies as well.

