The 15th Annual Honda Battle Of The Bands Was A Dazzling Good Time
The 2017 #HBOB Put The L In LIT
The 15th Annual Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase was a dazzling good time bursting with Black girl magic, HBCU band excellence and phenomenal showmanship that rocked a sold out Georgia Dome crowd like never before.
Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon & White, Alabama St’s Mighty Marching Hornets, Jackson St’s Sonic Boom of the South, NC A&T’s Blue & Gold Marching Machine, Texas Southern’s Ocean of Soul and Winston-Salem St’s Red Sea of Sound came thru and KILLED IT.
Benedict College’s Marching Band of Distinction made its very FIRST appearance while Bethune-Cookman’s Marching Wildcats returned as the longest standing Final 8 contender and turned all the way up for a sea of screaming fans.
Ne-Yo brought the groove and slick moves with a splash of cool.
Ruben Studdard popped up and reminded us why he was America’s idol.
This year, we celebrated 15 years of history with the HBCU marching band community, at the Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase, held at the @georgiadome for the one final time before the stadium is demolished. Now, relive the excitement of this epic event, featuring the 2017 Final 8 Bands, the HBCU Power of Dreams Award winner, @neyo and other special moments! You can check out the full video on Facebook – link in our bio! @aamuband @the_mightymarchinghornets @alcorn_media @benedict_college @bethunecookman @b_gmm @tsuoceanofsoul @wssu_rsos #HBCU #HBCUnews #HBCUbands #HBCUalumni #marchingband #ATL #georgiadome #bandlife #HBCUsmatter #hbcupride #hbculove #hbcudance #hbculife
Overall, the 15th Annual #HBOB was a soaring success and fitting send-off for the Georgia Dome.