The 15th Annual Honda Battle Of The Bands Was A Dazzling Good Time

The 15th Annual Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase was a dazzling good time bursting with Black girl magic, HBCU band excellence and phenomenal showmanship that rocked a sold out Georgia Dome crowd like never before.

Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon & White, Alabama St’s Mighty Marching Hornets, Jackson St’s Sonic Boom of the South, NC A&T’s Blue & Gold Marching Machine, Texas Southern’s Ocean of Soul and Winston-Salem St’s Red Sea of Sound came thru and KILLED IT.

Benedict College’s Marching Band of Distinction made its very FIRST appearance while Bethune-Cookman’s Marching Wildcats returned as the longest standing Final 8 contender and turned all the way up for a sea of screaming fans.

Ne-Yo brought the groove and slick moves with a splash of cool.

Ruben Studdard popped up and reminded us why he was America’s idol.

Overall, the 15th Annual #HBOB was a soaring success and fitting send-off for the Georgia Dome.

