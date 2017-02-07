Mutombo Finger: “Secondary Reality Star” Kylie Jenner Has Trademark Rejected After Protest From Shady Kylie Minogue

Kylie Jenner Loses Trademark Battle With Singer Kylie Minogue

Man, the Kardashian-Jenner klan thinks they own everything out this muhfu**a, don’t they?

Kylie Jenner applied to have her name trademarked back in April 2014 according to DailyMail. When Minogue’s people got wind of what was going on they immediately filed paperwork in protest. Their arguments against Jenner’s sole ownership couldn’t have been shadier:

Describing Ms Jenner as ‘a secondary reality television personality’ the letter argued that, in contrast, Miss Minogue was an ‘internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as “Kylie”.’

FLAMED!

The youngest Jenner has filed an appeal as she’d like to use the name for her beauty line and clothing brand.

Guess only time will tell if another judge sees it her way. Momager Kris might need to grease the wheels of justice a bit if they want the name that bad.

Image via Instagram