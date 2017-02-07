Lil ‘Ye Preciousness: Kimmy Shares New Costa Rican Snaps Of Baby Saint

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West head out of their hotel in New York

Kim Kardashian Shares New Shots Of Baby Saint

Kimmy Cakes is still showing off snaps from the Kardashian family vacay with all the sisters their brood of kiddos.

But instead of focusing her latest shares on bikini business and fueling the fire on rumors over her possibly deflated derriere…Kimmy is on Mommy duty and flaunting her little baby Saint.

Saint was notorious for not making many public appearances last year, but ever since 2017 rolled around, Saint has taken the spotlight — right alongside big sis North — on social media and for paparazzi.

Kim shared two more snaps of lil Saint on her IG and her app on Tuesday:

💙

Awwww. Adorable isn’t he?

kimsaint2

What a little cutie Saint is! He looks so much like his father, doesn’t he?

