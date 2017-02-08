Messy Mya’s Estate Slaps Beyonce With Lawsuit Over Stolen “Formation” Sample

Beyonce Sued By Messy Mya’s Estate Over ‘Formation’

Beyonce may have to come up off some of that guaranteed Coachella money, if it’s up to the estate of Messy Mya.

The late New Orleans-based YouTube sensation came back into recognition when his voice was featured on Bey’s breakout hit “Formation” last year…but his surviving family members think Bey needs to write them a check.

The estate of Messy Mya (real name Anthony Barré) filed a $20,000,000 suit against Beyonce for sampling a four-second clip of Mya’s infamous voice without any permission or compensation. The memorable “Oooh, yass I like that” line was lifted from a 2010 YouTube video shot shortly before Messy Mya’s murder:

According to TMZ, The estate claims that Beyonce made millions off the track with the use of the late YouTube sensation’s voice without reaching out to the family first. Furthermore, they claim they tried reaching out to Beyonce regarding the sample after the song hit airwaves, but Bey and her people completely ignored them.

As such, they feel that $20 Million in profits and back royalties will cover any damages and make up for the inconsiderate gesture on Beyonce’s part.

Hmmm…do you think the fam has a case? Or is this just a money grab on their part?

