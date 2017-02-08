Trump-Boycotting New England Patriot Just Dropped The Mic On Twitter About Some Real ISHT

New England Patriot Explains Decision

While most of the country was rallying against the Patriots because of their allegiance to the Tangerine Emperor, few noticed that Martellus Bennett was raging against the machine this whole time. So after the Super Bowl he told the world that he would not be going to visit the Racist In Chief. The backlash was swift so he took to Twitter to let these mofos know he’s not one to mess with.

What’s scarier than trying to tackle a 250 pound tight end? Trying to silence a black man with an opinion. They’re not gonna like this. So take a look at Bennett’s reasoning, his passions and his books.