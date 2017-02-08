Pioneers: Celebrities Accused Of Having Fake Donks Before The Kardashians

kim-kardashian-bikini

Pre-Kardashian Fake Donks

The Kardashians get credited with starting a lot of trended they didn’t actually start. However when it comes to fake butts, it’s pretty much established that Kim K really jumpstarted the movement. We all know about women who got fake butts since Kim K’s tape with Ray J but how many got them before?

blac-chyna

These women have been RUMORED to have had implants before the Kardashian craze…but what’s really real?

buffie31

Buffie The Body – She’s the OG monster donk but she’s always denied surgery and it may be all natural.

buffiethebody2.JPG

buffiethebody.jpg

Buffie The Body

buffie-the-body

blac-chyna

    Blac Chyna – It’s unclear when she got her cushion upgrade but it was early in the game, too.

    Coco Austin Tiger Swimsuit

    Coco – She’s been stacked since day one.

    Coco2

    coco donk

    coco-birthday-cakes

    Coco Austin celebrates her debut performance in "Peepshow"

    lola

    Angel Lola Luv – A video vixen pioneer, it’s possible she was toting the wagon pre-Kim K.

    angel lola luv

    angel lola luv

    angel lola luv

    lola

    screen-shot-2014-07-14-at-2-31-35-pm

    Gloria Velez A video vixen original…who’s been attached to implant rumors.

