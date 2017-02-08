Pioneers: Celebrities Accused Of Having Fake Donks Before The Kardashians
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 19
❯
❮
Pre-Kardashian Fake Donks
The Kardashians get credited with starting a lot of trended they didn’t actually start. However when it comes to fake butts, it’s pretty much established that Kim K really jumpstarted the movement. We all know about women who got fake butts since Kim K’s tape with Ray J but how many got them before?
These women have been RUMORED to have had implants before the Kardashian craze…but what’s really real?
Buffie The Body – She’s the OG monster donk but she’s always denied surgery and it may be all natural.
Continue Slideshow
Blac Chyna – It’s unclear when she got her cushion upgrade but it was early in the game, too.