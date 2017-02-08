Not On His Watch: Husband Saves Suicidal Wife From Jumping To Her Death By Snatching Ponytail [Video]

Of course, we can’t understand a single word of what’s being said in this video. BUT from what we gathered from NYDN, a 30-something woman from the Shaanxi province of China tried to jump to her death from the roof of her apartment building.

But her fast-acting husband caught her by the ponytail and held her there for three minutes until police officers were able to pull the couple to safety.

As one officer on the scene told the Chinese Business View:

“When we arrived, we saw her husband grasping her ponytail, but his hand had clearly slipped to near its end. If we were late by a few seconds or her husband couldn’t hold on to her hair for a few more seconds, it might have been impossible to save her.”

Now…THAT’S LOVE. Ladies, get you a man who’ll literally snatch you by the edges to save your life!

