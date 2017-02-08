Huge Mary Jane Farm Found Inside Legoland

Weed Farm Found Inside LegoLand

Nothing smooths out an active day with the kiddies quite like…rolling up a fat blunt?

At least that’s how it seems at one LegoLand location. According to Scotsman, police found 50 chest-high cannabis plants inside a dilapidated bungalow on the park’s property. And it was a sophisticated system too — all the huge healthy plants were being cultivated under heat lamps and fed water through an irrigation system behind the run down facade.

However, the bosses at the theme park say the building is locked up and unattainable to the public…so the stash is obviously the work of a staffer. They also allege that the barn may have been accessed by someone on the queen’s payroll, as the land belongs to the crown estate.

The entire set up was found when workers went looking for overlooked asbestos in the notably run-down area of the park.

No word yet on what they decided to do with all that weed…

Flickr