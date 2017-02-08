Swipe Left, Girl! Slimy Scamfish STILL At Large After SWINDLING Countless Women Everywhere

1 of 21 ❯ ❮

Serial Scamfish Is Terrorizing Women Everywhere Everyone gather around for a skeevy tale of serial scammery, domestic terrorism and next-level deceit starring Level 5, Code: Red scamfish Trevor Thornton aka “Devon Glaze” aka “Charles” aka [insert scammy profile name here] whose lied, deceived, finessed and impregnated countless women without being locked away from mankind and dumped into outer space forever. Hit the flip for an unbelievable journey into slimy scamfish Trevor Thornton’s infamous dating site treachery.

If you see this man on a dating site, CALL THE COPS. DO NOT SWIPE RIGHT. DO NOT MEET UP. DO NOT LET HIM TAKE YOU ON EXTRAVAGANT TRIPS OR IMPREGNATE YOU. DO NOT PASS GO AND COLLECT $200 (THAT HE WILL VERY LIKELY STEAL OUT YOUR PURSE). HE IS DANGEROUS AND WILL RUIN YOUR LIFE.

His name is Trevor Devon Thornton and he’s a serial scamfish who victimizes women by earning their trust, lavishing them with gifts/trips, proposing (with a collection of stolen rings) within a few months and planning weddings before hopping to the next victim like a f**k boy flea once he’s caught up.

He intoxicates victims with a charming, intelligent, well-traveled and accomplished “nice guy” persona. Basically the “perfect guy” women swoon over in group chats. But he’s actually the “perfect guy” who stalked Sanaa Lathan in that one movie.

“We would go out to dinner or we would go to an NBA game and most people would just have their check card in their pocket, but this guy would have a wad of cash – I would guess $8,000 to $10,000 in cash,” one victim said.

“Wells Fargo bank statements claimed that he has $98 million in a high yield savings account,” the victim told us. “He has shown me deed of trust statements for very luxurious properties between L.A., Miami and even here. It’s all fake,” she continued.

Victims warn that he’ll claim to be a secret Government agent and has official-looking forged documents to prove it. So, basically, he’s the Black Jason Bourne who meets women on Tinder when he isn’t saving the world. Seems legit.

This can’t be real life (but it is).

According to victims (and child support docs), he has several baby mamas sprinkled across multiple states and countless warrants for his arrest. One victim noted that he’ll have pics of his puppy Django on deck and be driving a black Jag, white Cadillac coupe or Porsche.

It’s amazing Trevor hasn’t been set on fire in his sleep yet.

Wait, there’s more… LOOK AT THIS EVIL SCAMFISH DEFLECTION. Now his dad is conveniently dying???

He also scamfished with exotic cars that weren’t his.

DJ Skee doesn’t deserve this.

Fake house, fake car and fake wedding? Holy trinity of scamfishery complete.

“Babe in a training” YOU AIN’T GOT NO DAMN JOB, TREVOR. Lies on lies on lies.

Scamfishiest text thread in the history of scamfishery.

“He likes to troll dating websites like blackpeoplemeet. Others stated he goes on plenty of fish for his victims. Do not give him access to your home or personal things, alone or otherwise. He may not look the part or speak the part of a criminal, but HE IS! You may even see him at sporting events in the DMV area as he is a sports fanatic and enjoys the games, especially basketball games right now at Verizon center. If you see him, please report his whereabouts to the police so that they can finally put him away!” another victim warned.