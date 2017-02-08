Swirl Revived: Scottie And Larsa Pippen Looking To Rekindle Their Merry Matrimony-dom

Scottie Pippen And Larsa Pippen Mending Fences, Divorce Might Be Dropped

Yesterday, we brought you video footage of Scottie Pippen and his semi-estranged wife Larsa on a dinner date in West Hollywood. Larsa was also seen wearing a 14-karat diamond ring that she claimed was a Valentine’s Day present.

Well, according to TMZ, things are moving in the right direction for the long-time couple and it looks like their divorce is being taken off the table.

A source who is close to the couple says that the two have been communicating about their children and have been able to find some common ground and soothe some of the tension.

Also, both Scottie and Larsa missed court deadlines in their divorce proceedings and that suggests that they may just drop the case all together.

Love prevails.

