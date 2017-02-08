Bye Brittish! Lorenzo Gordon’s Got A ‘Bad’ New Bae

By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Brittish-and-Lorenzo-620x369
Upgrade or nah???

Lorenzo Gordon Dating BGC 16’s Persuasian

After having a super messy breakup with Brittish Williams that included him giving away her designer handbags…

and rocking the engagement ring he took back from her…

fullsizerender_3

Lorenzo Gordon’s moved on.

The “Marriage Bootcamp” star apparently has his eyes on a new reality TV starlet; Elliadria “Persuasian” Griffin of BGC 16.

nup_173069_2170_v4_elliadria_griffin

According to Persuasian Lorenzo himself asked her to post him as her MCM yesterday and she happily obliged. “Call it Tasty Tuesdays,” wrote Sua.

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-8-24-42-am

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-8-24-51-am

Persuasian who hails from Dallas, is a 20-something shake dancer.

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-44-10-am

Is she an upgrade from Brittish Williams???

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-8-28-01-am

More of Persuasian on the flip.

cyfv7w-xuaamz7_

A video posted by Iampersuasian (@iampersuasian) on

cpjgbi2xgaijwwn

elliadria1

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-44-33-am

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-8-25-41-am

    csb8lf8xgaadivg

    screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-8-28-16-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-43-55-am

    Categories: Coupled Up, Did You Know, For Your Information

