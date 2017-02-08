Bye Brittish! Lorenzo Gordon’s Got A ‘Bad’ New Bae



Upgrade or nah???

Lorenzo Gordon Dating BGC 16’s Persuasian

After having a super messy breakup with Brittish Williams that included him giving away her designer handbags…

So #LorenzoGordon was dead serious about giving away #BrittishWilliams' designer handbags. 🙄 He'll be at the Galleria in St. Louis today. #MessyBreakups A video posted by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Oct 14, 2016 at 5:56am PDT

and rocking the engagement ring he took back from her…

Lorenzo Gordon’s moved on.

The “Marriage Bootcamp” star apparently has his eyes on a new reality TV starlet; Elliadria “Persuasian” Griffin of BGC 16.

According to Persuasian Lorenzo himself asked her to post him as her MCM yesterday and she happily obliged. “Call it Tasty Tuesdays,” wrote Sua.

Persuasian who hails from Dallas, is a 20-something shake dancer.

Is she an upgrade from Brittish Williams???

