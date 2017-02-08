#LHHNY Here’s What Amina Thinks About Peter Gunz Wanting To Divorce Her For Tara
- By Bossip Staff
Amina Responds To Peter Gunz’ Divorce Question
Remember when we told you that Peter Gunz finally asked Amina Buddafly for a divorce after going back and forth between her and his baby mama Tara Wallace?
“What comes after separation?” asked Peter. “Divorce.”
Well Amina is finally responding to Peter choosing the mother of three of his kids over her. “Choose people who choose you,” wrote Amina on Instagram this week.
This comes after Amina acted perplexed when a fan brought up the divorce.
Poor thang!
Hit the flip for Peter’s thoughts.
Peter just wants to be “satisfied” with his decisions.
Amina’s no longer wearing her ring.
She’s also acknowledging that at one point in her marriage she was “the other woman.”