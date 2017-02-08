LHHNY Here’s What Amina Thinks About Peter Gunz Wanting To Divorce Her For Tara



It’s a wrap!!!

Amina Responds To Peter Gunz’ Divorce Question

Remember when we told you that Peter Gunz finally asked Amina Buddafly for a divorce after going back and forth between her and his baby mama Tara Wallace?

“What comes after separation?” asked Peter. “Divorce.”

Amina really thought Dirty Feet Pete would hop on a plane and chase her to LA, Girl give it up and get you a new guy maybe with clean feet & less then 9 kids 💀💀 #LHHNY A video posted by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Well Amina is finally responding to Peter choosing the mother of three of his kids over her. “Choose people who choose you,” wrote Amina on Instagram this week.



This comes after Amina acted perplexed when a fan brought up the divorce.

Poor thang!

