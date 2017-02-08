CANCELLED: George Lopez Deported Back To Nick At Nite For Anti-Black Dating Joke

George Lopez Faces Backlash For Racist Joke About Blacks

Comedian George Lopez is in hot water after a recent standup show. The Mexican comedian angered some patrons after dissing interracial dating within his community then calling a black woman at the show a ‘bi**h’ multiple times.

Watch the footage below:

George has yet to apologize for calling the black woman a ‘bi**h’ or the bad joke:

You have 2 choices , have a good day or get the fuck out #gacho — George Lopez (@georgelopez) February 7, 2017

Many Mexican people even defended the racist joke:

A LOT of Latin families disapprove of children marrying or even associating with black people. It's not okay, it's definitely problematic — local crack dealer (@wholesomeaf) February 8, 2017

Tbh George Lopez's joke about not dating a black person is a rule in the Latin community wasn't him being racist. That's very much so true — local crack dealer (@wholesomeaf) February 8, 2017

And some dragged him back to the avocado farm:

You seriously stood up there with your corny ass and called the one woman in the audience who schooled you a bitch? Tf @georgelopez? — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) February 8, 2017

Do you think the joke was funny? Hit the flip for more…

Twitter/TMZ/YT/WENN