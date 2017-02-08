CANCELLED: George Lopez Deported Back To Nick At Nite For Anti-Black Dating Joke
- By Bossip Staff
George Lopez Faces Backlash For Racist Joke About Blacks
Comedian George Lopez is in hot water after a recent standup show. The Mexican comedian angered some patrons after dissing interracial dating within his community then calling a black woman at the show a ‘bi**h’ multiple times.
Watch the footage below:
George has yet to apologize for calling the black woman a ‘bi**h’ or the bad joke:
Many Mexican people even defended the racist joke:
And some dragged him back to the avocado farm:
Do you think the joke was funny? Hit the flip for more…
