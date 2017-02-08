CANCELLED: George Lopez Deported Back To Nick At Nite For Anti-Black Dating Joke

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

2014 LA Mission's Annual Thanksgiving For The Homeless

George Lopez Faces Backlash For Racist Joke About Blacks

Comedian George Lopez is in hot water after a recent standup show. The Mexican comedian angered some patrons after dissing interracial dating within his community then calling a black woman at the show a ‘bi**h’ multiple times.

Watch the footage below:

George has yet to apologize for calling the black woman a ‘bi**h’ or the bad joke:

Many Mexican people even defended the racist joke:

And some dragged him back to the avocado farm:

Do you think the joke was funny? Hit the flip for more…

Twitter/TMZ/YT/WENN

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Did You Know, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus