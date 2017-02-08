He’s On FIRE: Hot-Handed High School Hooper LaMelo Ball Scores 92 Points In A Game! [Video]

LaMelo Ball Scores 92 Points In A High School Basketball Game

You may have seen a video of Chino Hills High School hooper LaMelo Ball calling and draining a half-court shot like Steph Curry circulating the internet. Well, this video will surely eclipse that clip.

LaMelo recently scored 92 points in a single game including 41 in the final 8-minute quarter. The kid was en fuego and not a soul on the court could stop him.

Check out the video of every single point below.

This kid could be a serious problem in college and beyond if he keeps it up.

Image via YouTube