New Job, Who Dis? Could Tamron Hall End Up Joining “Kelly Live!” As Co-Host?

Tamron Hall Taking Meetings About New Gigs

We knew our girl Tamron would land on her feet! Last week we learned our main reason for watching the “Today” show in the morning would be leaving thanks to the arrival of former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly sucking up all the money and time slots… But it looks like her options are WIDE open.

New Page Six reports include a Hall sighting at a lunch meeting with Discovery’s Henry Schleiff at Michaels. The tab reports the pair were discussing her career: “He was encouraging her to join Kelly,” a spy told us. “He said, ‘Throw your hat in the ring! Lighten things up.’ ” CAA co-founder Bill Haber popped by to greet Hall, who sported a bright red power suit. She still hosts “Deadline Crime” on Schleiff’s ID network, but hasn’t announced her next move.

What do you think about Tamron possibly pairing up with Kelly Ripa — seems like trading one annoying becky blonde for another but hey what do we know?

We can’t wait for Tamron to come back on TV. It’s only been a week but it seems like eternity! What are some shows that you can think of that would benefit from having Tamron Hall at the helm?