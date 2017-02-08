The GOP Made A Big Mistake By Silencing Elizabeth Warren During Coretta Scott King Speech

GOP Silences Elizabeth Warren During Jeff Sessions Debate

Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced during a debate as she argued against the nomination of Jeff Sessions for a federal judgeship. According to CNN, Senator Warren wanted to read a historic letter written by MLK’s widow Coretta Scott King during a debate on the nomination of Sessions as Donald Trump’s attorney general.

Reading from King’s letter to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1986, Warren proclaimed: “Mr. Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens in the district he now seeks to serve as a federal judge.”

Republicans cried foul — charging that Warren violated Senate rules against impugning another senator. A vote along party lines upheld that decision, turning what could have been an ordinary late-night partisan floor speech for political devotees into a national story. “They can shut me up, but they can’t change the truth,” Warren later told CNN’s Don Lemon.

Silencing Elizabeth Warren won't hide Jeff Sessions racist, despicable record. #LetLizSpeak

pic.twitter.com/gQ7A795je6 — E (@esheikh_) February 8, 2017

McConnell didn't silence her. He amplified her. Giving more power to Mrs. King's letter on Sessions. And more fire to our fight. #Onward https://t.co/Hr93J0qTZr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 8, 2017

