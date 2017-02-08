The GOP Made A Big Mistake By Silencing Elizabeth Warren During Coretta Scott King Speech
GOP Silences Elizabeth Warren During Jeff Sessions Debate
The Republicans made a big mistake!
Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced during a debate as she argued against the nomination of Jeff Sessions for a federal judgeship. According to CNN, Senator Warren wanted to read a historic letter written by MLK’s widow Coretta Scott King during a debate on the nomination of Sessions as Donald Trump’s attorney general.
Reading from King’s letter to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1986, Warren proclaimed: “Mr. Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens in the district he now seeks to serve as a federal judge.”
Republicans cried foul — charging that Warren violated Senate rules against impugning another senator. A vote along party lines upheld that decision, turning what could have been an ordinary late-night partisan floor speech for political devotees into a national story.
“They can shut me up, but they can’t change the truth,” Warren later told CNN’s Don Lemon.
