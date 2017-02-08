What Kinda White Privilege?!? Man Convicted Of Raping Teen Sentenced To Abstinence Until Marriage

Man Convicted Of Raping Teen Sentenced To Abstinence Until Marriage

A 19-year-old Idaho man convicted of statutory raping a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to an abstinence program as opposed to a prison sentence. According to NY Times, Judge Randy Stoker of the Fifth District of Idaho sentenced the predator to the celibacy sentence claims the condition of probation appears to be based at least partly on an old, rarely used state law that forbids premarital sex.

Cody Herrera, the privileged prisoner, admitted in court that he had previously engaged with 34 sexual partners which led the judge to come to his ruling.

The sexual sicko was at first sentenced to five to 15 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended in favor of a rehabilitation program that acts as a middle ground between probation and prison time. Based on Mr. Herrera’s success in the program, a judge could opt to release him on probation or send him to prison to serve the original sentence. The program usually takes about six months.

