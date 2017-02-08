Grab The Tissues: Dying Father Gets To See Son’s High School Graduation Thanks To Early Ceremony [Video]

Mississippi High School Holds Early Graduation So Dying Father Can See Son Walk

We can’t think of a more touching gesture than that of a Mississippi high school who offered the dying father of a student the chance of a lifetime. To see his son graduate…

According to CNN, the administrators couldn’t sit idly by, so they stepped up in a major way to give senior Noah La’Cap and his family a joyous last memory with their beloved patriarch…

La’Cap, 69, has terminal prostate cancer with a dire prognosis: He’s unlikely to make it to May. So administrators at Long Beach High School in Mississippi stepped in and held a graduation ceremony three months early. “Considering the circumstances, I felt like if we can bring a little joy to a family, then we’re happy to do that,” Principal Larry Ramsey told CNN affiliate WLOX.

Good on the folks at Long Beach High. Classy move.

Image via YouTube