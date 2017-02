šŸ™ŒšŸ½šŸ™ŒšŸ½šŸ™šŸ½šŸ™šŸ½ #SkillsNotScars is empowering acid attack survivors by helping them get jobs. A video posted by TattleTailzz (@tattle.tailzz) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Skills Not Scars is an organization helping women who have suffered from acid attacks find employment. Since being maimed, women suffer from having resources and ways to make a living. Skills Not Scars empowers these women and gives a platform for employment.

http://makelovenotscars.org/skills/