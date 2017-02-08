Shaky Swirl: Blac Chyna Spotted With Another Man Amid More Trouble With Rob

BlacRob Situationship Continues To Struggle

SMH… Looks like Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have hit another difficult patch. We really can’t keep up with these two and are about to stop trying.

According to US Weekly reports Chyna was spotted cozying up to another man on Super Bowl Sunday. The sighting occurred at Estrella’s MA Theater in LA during the big game. Chyna’s “friend” was wearing a Patriots beanie and the according to the spy, the pair were sitting so closely they looked like a couple.

But before coming to the conclusion that she and Rob have split once again — just wait til you hear what the spy overheard.

Angela Renee Kardashian reportedly told a friend she’s “still with Rob” but they’re not currently living together.

The source tells Us that Chyna and the mystery man, who was wearing a Patriots beanie, were sitting so close together that they looked like a couple. Chyna was overheard by the insider telling a friend that she’s “still with Rob,” however, but that they aren’t living together.

To make matters even more interesting, Chyna seemed to be subbing the isht out of Rob on Monday on Snapchat when she wrote this message:

“It’s funny when people say they wanna be great but sleep until 3 p.m. etc”

Oh Boy! Do you think these two will ever get it together or is this relationship DOOMED?

On a funnier note — dayuuuum look what they did to her on Instagram!

SplashNews/Instagram