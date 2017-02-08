2 Blueprints Don’t Stop No Show: Beyoncé Preparing For Slower-Than-Usual Grammy Performance

Pregnant Beyoncé Plans Big Surprises For Grammy’s Performance This Weekend

Beyoncé might be holding a gut full of Jiggas, but she isn’t about to cancel some of the biggest performances of her career.

Let TMZ tell it, the bulging beauty is set to take the stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards and has some special tricks in store to make up for her lack of mobility.

A close Beyoncé source says that Mrs. Carter is “VERY pregnant” and is in the process of nailing down what exactly she will do on stage Sunday night. There is no doubt that EVERYONE will be tuned in to check her out.

While it’s said that King Bey will be “taking it easier than normal”, there will be a huge digital screen with some gaudy effects as well as a couple of cameos during her set to keep the energy up. No word on who they are quite yet, but we’re reaching out to all of our sources to get you guys the news first!

On a 1-10 scale, how excited are you to see baby-bumpin’ Bey do her thing this weekend?

Image via Beyonce/WENN