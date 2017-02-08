Fed Up: Keke Palmer Says People Need To Stop Riding Her Famous Wave
Keke Palmer Says People Are Riding Her Wave
We previously reported the actress has been getting blasted for her “new look” in the last few months. Palmer has insisted on changing her hairstyle on a weekly basis and flaunting her hot cakes just as regularly.
Now, Keke blasts haters for making for her acne. Keke first retweeted to this message about her problem skin:
The actress responded with this:
She added:
Keke now says people are riding her wave because she has been making headlines all year. Check out the Instagram post below:
Me when somebody that never talks to me contacts me because they see me doing press for a current project and wanna ride the wave. Omg everyone has waves, people are not "hot" every moment of their careers (unless they focus on that which is probably very exhausting) otherwise everyone hustles constantly and has press when they're releasing something. It's so gross yet impressive how the works of publicists (that anyone ultimately has the power to access) can make people believe anything. You must know you are always hot because YOU are HOT, press or no press. We must not be sheep and believe something is great solely because of the amount of press it gets because many times all some have is press and NO substance. Let's stay GROUNDED and ahead of the game. In the words of Khaled, NEVER PLAY YOURSELF. -millennial diva 👑
The ‘millennial diva’ says this:
What do you think of Keke’s comments about fame?
