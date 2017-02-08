Fed Up: Keke Palmer Says People Need To Stop Riding Her Famous Wave

Keke Palmer Says People Are Riding Her Wave

Keke is fed up!

We previously reported the actress has been getting blasted for her “new look” in the last few months. Palmer has insisted on changing her hairstyle on a weekly basis and flaunting her hot cakes just as regularly.

Now, Keke blasts haters for making for her acne. Keke first retweeted to this message about her problem skin:

@KekePalmer sis.. 😂 he got me so mad with this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/JWOt5UCx2w — Tay (@_TaySCUMass) January 25, 2017

The actress responded with this:

Nothing to be mad at. That's someone's opinion. I won't be cute to everybody. I'm sure he's not cute to me. https://t.co/FVbhp5HAtf — 👑 K e k e 👑 (@KekePalmer) January 26, 2017

She added:

Keke now says people are riding her wave because she has been making headlines all year. Check out the Instagram post below:

The ‘millennial diva’ says this:

“You must know you are always hot because YOU are HOT, press or no press. We must not be sheep and believe something is great solely because of the amount of press it gets because many times all some have is press and NO substance. Let’s stay GROUNDED and ahead of the game. In the words of Khaled, NEVER PLAY YOURSELF.”

What do you think of Keke’s comments about fame?

IG