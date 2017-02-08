Black Don’t Crack: Larenz Tate Inks Recurring Role On Season 4 Of ‘Power’

Larenz Tate Gets Recurring Role On Season Four Of Power

‘House of Lies’ and legendary black star Larenz Tate has landed a major recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of Starz’s hit drama series Power. According to Deadline, the actor will play Councilman Rashad Tate, a city offcial from Jamaica Queens.

Power follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug kingpin living a double life who in season 4 seeks to find redemption. Power returns for its fourth season this summer. Courtney A. Kemp serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of Power. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers.

Hit the flip to see more of what Larenz has been up to

