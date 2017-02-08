Sweet Slang: Merriam-Webster Officially Adds Queer Culture Vernacular “Shade” To Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Officially Adds “Shade” To The Dictionary

Every year the folks at Merriam-Webster add a few new popular words to their unabridged collection of words, commonly referred to as “the dictionary”.

According to the Merriam-Webster article about “shade”, the term originated among the gay black and latino community:

Shade is a subtle, sneering expression of contempt for or disgust with someone—sometimes verbal, and sometimes not. It appears in the phrase to throw shade, as in “The Sunday Stylers are the last people I’d expect to throw shade on President Bill’s hair pursuits” (New York Times, 4 July 1993). Our first recorded use of shade to refer to an insult is from the 1990 documentary Paris is Burning, which chronicles the drag scene in mid-1980s Manhattan as seen through the eyes of young Latino and black drag queens. One queen named Dorian Corey explains the development of the read, which is a direct insult, and shade: … when you are all of the same thing, then you have to go to the fine point. In other words, if I’m a black queen and you’re a black queen, we can’t call each other ‘black queens’ because we’re both black queens. That’s not a read—that’s just a fact. So then we talk about your ridiculous shape, your saggy face, your tacky clothes. Then reading became a developed form, where it became shade. Shade is, I don’t tell you you’re ugly, but I don’t have to tell you, because you know you’re ugly. And that’s shade.

Congrats to shade and all the LGBTQ folks who brought it into prominence.

