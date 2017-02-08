Dr. Steve Perry Throws On A Charter Cape For Bottom-Shelf Billionaire Betsy DeVos

- By Bossip Staff
Dr. Steve Perry Defends Betsy DeVos’ Secretary Of Education Position

Connecticut educator Dr. Steve Perry has become famous for revolutionary academic standing in the black/brown community. The Founder & Head of Schools for Capital Prep. is even opening a charter school in Harlem with rapper Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs as a partner in the venture.

Unfortunately, Dr. Perry has been coming under fire for defending the new Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Republican-ruled Senate voted yesterday on the confirmation of DeVos to serve as the Trump administration’s secretary of education, a close vote that required Vice President Mike Pence to break with a tie-breaking vote.

Dr. Perry is now throwing on a cape for the bottom-shelf billionaire after everyone came the incompetent education head:

