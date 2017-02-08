Bye Becky: Kofi Siriboe’s Classy Clap Back To A Thirsty White Woman Will Make You Melt

Heyyyyy SiriBAE…

Kofi Siriboe Classily Shuts Down A Fan

Kofi Siriboe’s classy clap back to a woman who inserted himself into a conversation celebrating black womanhood is going viral.

The Queen Sugar star, 22, recently took a moment out of his busy schedule to praise black women and credited his mother with helping him to “cherish, love and protect” his sisters.

Beautiful. Unfortunately for him however, a Twitter follower told him that “all good mums” matter. “All good mums do those things,” said Claire Palmer.

Uhhhhh, who asked you? Kofi, ever the gentleman, took the moment to calmly tell thirsty Claire that his moment was meant for black women PERIOD. “They deserve my specificity,” said Kofi.



Bye Becky, you don’t have to be included in everything.

Oprah would be proud…



What do YOU think about Kofi’s classy clap back???