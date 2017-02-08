Bye Becky: Kofi Siriboe’s Classy Clap Back To A Thirsty White Woman Will Make You Melt

- By Bossip Staff
kofisiriboe

Heyyyyy SiriBAE…

Kofi Siriboe Classily Shuts Down A Fan

Kofi Siriboe’s classy clap back to a woman who inserted himself into a conversation celebrating black womanhood is going viral.
The Queen Sugar star, 22, recently took a moment out of his busy schedule to praise black women and credited his mother with helping him to “cherish, love and protect” his sisters.

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-1-19-36-pm

Beautiful. Unfortunately for him however, a Twitter follower told him that “all good mums” matter. “All good mums do those things,” said Claire Palmer.

Uhhhhh, who asked you? screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-1-19-25-pmKofi, ever the gentleman, took the moment to calmly tell thirsty Claire that his moment was meant for black women PERIOD. “They deserve my specificity,” said Kofi.
screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-1-19-14-pm

Bye Becky, you don’t have to be included in everything.
Oprah would be proud…
screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-2-06-42-pm

What do YOU think about Kofi’s classy clap back???

