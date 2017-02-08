Fab & Fruity: Migos Dragged Back To A Bando For Homophobic Comments About iLoveMakonnen

Migos Spew Homophobic-Sounding Comments About iLoveMakonnen

It’s 2017 and much of what used to be acceptable in society has given way to political correctness and social inclusivity. That said, rap music hasn’t changed much, or at least the attitudes of the artists.

In a recent interview with RollingStone, the Migos opined about their fresh-out-the-closet Atlanta brethren iLoveMakonnen:

“Bad and Boujee” was the crazy shit that resulted.The track has put Migos at the forefront of a new wave of Atlanta hip-hop talent that includes friends Lil Yachty and Young Thug. All are wildly different MCs, illustrating the “diversity” that Quavo says is one of the things he most loves about Atlanta. And so I’m surprised by Migos’ reaction when I mention iLoveMakonnen, the local MC who just came out as gay on Twitter. “Damn, Makonnen!” Quavo bellows after an awkward interlude. I mention support I saw online for Makonnen’s decision. “They supported him?” Quavo asks, raising an eyebrow. “That’s because the world is fucked up,” says Offset. “This world is not right,” Takeoff says. “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,” says Quavo. But he suggests that Makonnen’s sexuality undermines his credibility, given the fact that “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.” He frowns. “That’s wack, bro.”

So, there’s “nothing wrong with the gays”, but “the world is fu**ed up” for supporting him? *thinking emoji*

Per usual, Twitter is dragging Migos to the darkest bando for their comments

