Guess Which OG Housewife Is Back On #RHOA & Beefing With Kenya Moore

Guess who…

Original Housewife To Return To “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

A certain long gone housewife is returning to the Atlanta series—for at least one episode.

Like many of the previous other housewives, this lady’s got beef with Kenya Moore. Why?

Because she thinks Kenya’s jealous of her husband and her kids.

Hmmm…which actually married housewife is throwing shade at Kenya this season on RHOA???



Hit the flip.