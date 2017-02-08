Guess Which OG Housewife Is Back On #RHOA & Beefing With Kenya Moore
Original Housewife To Return To “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”
A certain long gone housewife is returning to the Atlanta series—for at least one episode.
Like many of the previous other housewives, this lady’s got beef with Kenya Moore. Why?
Because she thinks Kenya’s jealous of her husband and her kids.
Hmmm…which actually married housewife is throwing shade at Kenya this season on RHOA???
It’s Kim Zolciak.
According to PEOPLE, “Non-knifed up” Kim will be on the RHOA season finale to attend her good girlfriend Sheree’s Chateau Sheree housewarming.
While there she’ll run into Kenya Moore, who she previously admitted to hating…
who’ll make fun of the fact that Kim’s hubby Kroy Biermann was dropped by the Falcons.
“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that,” said Kenya.
Kim’s response? Kenya is just jealous that she has a man and kids and Kenya has neither.
“B***, you want to be me,” said Kim. “You want to have a baby, you can’t. You want to have a man, you f—ing don’t. Bye.”
Does Kim deserve to get her peach back???
