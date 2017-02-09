Jason Derulo And Crew Put Off ANOTHER Flight For Getting Sassy And Loud…But He Calls Racial Profiling

Jason Derulo Booted From American Airlines Flight

Jason Derulo and his band of homeboys got put off of yet another flight for pulling shenanigans on Wednesday…but Derulo says this one isn’t his fault.

In fact he says HE’s the one that;s outraged by the airline’s behavior, swearing that he was disrespected, spoken down to, and cursed his pilot…all because he’s a Black man.

It all went down at Miami International Airport on Wednesday. According to TMZ,

Jason and 8 members of his entourage arrived to board their flight to L.A. and attempted checking almost 20 bags. Jason says that as a preferred Concierge Key class flyer, he has a higher baggage allowance than the average guy, but for whatever reason, the American Airlines staff member at the desk wasn’t hip, and informed him that the bags couldn’t fly.

One of Jason’s boys stayed behind to handle the baggage issue — which appears to have been a result of the group’s late arrival — by checking the bags on a later flight.

However, the airline was ready to charge Derulo $6k for the baggage. Derulo’s boy called him to let him know the updated fee…and when he heard it he blew his top. He demanded that the plane turn around or waive the ridiculous charge.

He says as a result, the pilot went off on him and 15 cops were waiting for him at the terminal when he returned. Take a listen to his side of the story:

Hmmm…it sounds like tempers were flaring high on both ends. Besides…if Derulo was flying commercial, doesn’t he realize planes don’t typically turn around just because one passenger isn’t happy with the charges he incurred and gets loud about it.

You believe Jason’s side of the story?

TMZ/Splash