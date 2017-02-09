Maxwell Is Getting Dragged By His Pretty Wings For His Wack AZZ Black History Month Thoughts

Maxwell is a beloved top shelf black man. He’s top tier and it’s rare to see anyone say anything bad about him. That was until Wednesday when he sent a tweet about Black History Month that was…well…trash.

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-19-53-pm

Not only that, he followed up the reactions by trying to clap back, including calling a black woman a b*tch. He’s since deleted the tweets but they live forever. And now he’s getting dragged all around Twitter. Sad!

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-19-58-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-22-12-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-20-10-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-20-03-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-21-34-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-22-34-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-22-43-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-37-18-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-38-40-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-08-at-9-38-44-pm

