Old Man Strenf: Legendary Tough Guy Charles Oakley Went HAM At Knicks Game & Twitter Exploded

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 21

oakfeat

Old Man Oak Hulks Out & Breaks Internet

Legendary New York Knicks tough guy Charles Oakley has Twitter in a TIZZY after going HONEY BAKED HAM on security who attempted to diffuse his beef with team owner James Dolan mid-game in the latest disastrous chapter of the struggling franchise’s nightmarish  season.

sucka

Hit the flip for the funniest reactions to Old Man Oak going HULKING OUT on security during a Knicks game.

sucka

ignorefinger

wealthyperson

    Continue Slideshow

    bigmac

    puthimin

    gethelp

    buildstatue

    streetfight

    neededge

    trifecta

    notready

    fightinthem

    disablingtactics

    allcharles

    Even King James chimed in…

    bronlove

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus