#FreeOak: The Funniest Charles Oakley Memes On The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
Charles Oakley Fights In MSG
Charles Oakley is a New York Knicks legend. He played for the team in the 90s and is known for his defense and toughness. He’s also known for cracking heads when need-be. He infamously punked Charles Barkley at one point. On Wednesday night, he further cemented his legacy by heading to the sideline during a Knicks game and all hell broke loose.
Oakley was knocking people around before getting dragged…literally. Even though he’s 53, you still don’t want smoke with Oak. He’s a goon for real. He became the top trending topic and the internet went crazy…here are the funniest memes from the night.