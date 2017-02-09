FreeOak: The Funniest Charles Oakley Memes On The Internet

Charles Oakley Fights In MSG

Charles Oakley is a New York Knicks legend. He played for the team in the 90s and is known for his defense and toughness. He’s also known for cracking heads when need-be. He infamously punked Charles Barkley at one point. On Wednesday night, he further cemented his legacy by heading to the sideline during a Knicks game and all hell broke loose.

Charles Oakley reportedly to be charged with 3 counts of assault after incident tonight https://t.co/X4KeHGitaH h/t Ian Schafer (@ischafer) pic.twitter.com/WFeQMWIxhK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2017

Oakley was knocking people around before getting dragged…literally. Even though he’s 53, you still don’t want smoke with Oak. He’s a goon for real. He became the top trending topic and the internet went crazy…here are the funniest memes from the night.