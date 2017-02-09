Dr. Umar Johnson’s Old Struggle Wig Is Getting Fried To Ashy Chitterling Dust

Dr. Umar Johnson’s Struggle Wig

Dr. Umar Johnson is the President-Elect of Hotep majesty. He preaches many things including getting rid of weaves. Well this old pic from 2015 surfaced showing Doc repping a real-life Fredrick Douglass sew-in. Yes, that happened. So naturally (see what we did there?), Twitter went all the way in on him when the pic resurfaced.

This is a dragging for the ages. Brother man has a full-fledged wiggy weavy beautiful cover ankh thing going on. Good for him.