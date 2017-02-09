Dr. Umar Johnson’s Old Struggle Wig Is Getting Fried To Ashy Chitterling Dust

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-08-21-am

Dr. Umar Johnson’s Struggle Wig

Dr. Umar Johnson is the President-Elect of Hotep majesty. He preaches many things including getting rid of weaves. Well this old pic from 2015 surfaced showing Doc repping a real-life Fredrick Douglass sew-in. Yes, that happened. So naturally (see what we did there?), Twitter went all the way in on him when the pic resurfaced.

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-6-31-27-am

This is a dragging for the ages. Brother man has a full-fledged wiggy weavy beautiful cover ankh thing going on. Good for him.

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-6-32-10-am

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-6-32-34-am

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-6-43-56-am

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-6-53-32-am

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-00-27-am

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-01-00-am

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-08-21-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-08-36-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-09-23-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-10-12-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-36-41-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-36-47-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-36-57-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-7-58-05-am

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-10-33-29-am

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus