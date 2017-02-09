People Ain’t Isht: Bronx Broad Boldly Deebo’s Money From Church Collection Box

A Bronx Woman Arrested For Stealing From A Church Donation Box

The NYDailyNews reports that a broke and unscrupulous woman has been arrested for heisting a church’s donation collection box.

After a month of looking for her, Christa Polito was popped by NYPD for breaking into the box to swipe a couple dollars.

Security cameras caught her red-handed, she even looked directly into the camera at one point and STILL stole the money!

Do the folks in jail have some special punishment for people who steal from church’s the same way they do for child molesters and rapists? Sure hope so.

Image via YouTube