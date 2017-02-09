Woman Who George Lopez Called A ‘B**ch’ During Racist Joke Is Black And Mexican

Woman Who George Lopez Attacked During Comedy Show Speaks Out

Yesterday, we reported on a viral video of George Lopez during a recent standup show. The Mexican comedian angered some patrons after blasting interracial dating within his community then calling a black woman at the show a ‘bi**h’ multiple times.

George has yet to apologize for calling the black woman a ‘bi**h’ or the bad joke:

You have 2 choices , have a good day or get the fuck out #gacho — George Lopez (@georgelopez) February 7, 2017

The star is known for his crude humor and jokes about race:

Gacho , when cultures collide it's the hair that suffers @worldstar @comedygetdown @comedyhype @lopezontvland A photo posted by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez) on Oct 28, 2016 at 8:27pm PDT

But according to Arizona 12 News, the woman who Lopez called out is actually of both black and Mexican heritage. “When she stood up she put two hands in the air and she was like, ‘I’m Mexican and black,’” Juan Quezada, the woman’s friend, told the press while laughing. “She was joking with the whole situation.”

Lopez’s victim says she has been overwhelmed by the media attention, so she hasn’t gone on camera but in the morning she did call into the Tino Cochino Radio Show on Power 98.3 & 101.9.

The woman told the radio show she was not offended by the joke and that she was joking when she stood up, but Lopez was the one who got offended.

“She was not offended at the racist comment,” Quezada said, “She was more offended after the fact when he kept going and going and going at her.”

Do you think George should still apologize to the woman? Sound off below.

