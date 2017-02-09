Rib And A Side: Woman Accuses Kevin Hart Of Dirty-Dog Cheating On Eniko

Woman Claims Kevin Hart Cheated On Wife Eniko

Did Kevin Hart get busted creeping on his wife??

A Twitter user recently put the comedian on blast by claiming she witnessed Kevin cheating on his rib Eniko after only 6 months of marriage.

Kevin has been seen on the scene in Philadelphia where he is filming the movie ‘Untouchable’ with ‘Breaking Bad’ star Bryan Cranston. The comedian was even spotted at a 76ers game with struggle rapper Meek Mill but Eniko was not in attendance at the NBA game.

Check out the pic below:

Philadelphia….. A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

Philadelphia…. A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

The woman claims Kevin visited her place of employment and was allegedly seen with other women not named Eniko Hart while out partying….

Yikes! Many people replied to the accuser seeking more receipts for the dirty-dog claims but she later deleted her account facing the pressure. So, do you lose them by how you got them?

Kevin’s ex-wife Torrei Hart has accused Eniko of stealing Kevin by playing the part as his mistress for years. The “Atlanta Exes” star claimed Eniko was the reason she had to split from the comedian…

Hit the flip to check out Kevin and Eniko playing the happy couple despite all the rumors next…

