Kandi Says THIS Person Caused Her Ex-Bestie Beef With Phaedra—But Guess Who She Wants To Choke

Kandi Burruss Explains Phaedra Parks Beef

Kandi Burruss is once again speaking on her failed friendship with Phaedra Parks. As previously reported Kandi and Phaedra have been airing each other out this season, with Kandi alleging that Phae really did have a secret boyfriend named Mr. Chocolate and Phaedra accusing Kandi of sleeping with Porsha’s bestie Shamea.

Now Kandi’s revealing the person that played a part in their falling out. And unsurprisingly, it’s Apollo Nida.

Kandi recently chatted with Access Hollywood about this year’s explosive season and admitted that she and Phaedra first felt the strain on their relationship when Phaedra’s husband Apollo went to prison.

“I really truly loved her like a really close friend. Things started changing when her husband got into trouble,” said Kandi.”And I guess it was because we were couples that hung out together. And so people say that when you start having troubles in your marriage that you start losing friends for whatever reason.” Kandi added, “Maybe we would have handled it better had we not been dealing with it in front of the world, but I think being on the show has made things get worse and worse and worse. So every year, things have gotten worse between us.”

It’s no secret that things started going south with Phaedra and Kandi when Apollo went away.

Remember when people thought Phaedra called the feds on Kandi for housing some of Apollo’s bikes and Kandi herself wasn’t sure that Phaedra didn’t do it.

“It was so weird because then a couple days later this happened, so I didn’t know if it was because of the TV show or if it was because she was upset. I didn’t know. The timing of it was so weird,” said Kandi.

In addition to beefing with Phaedra, in an upcoming episode of RHOA fans will see Kandi admit that she want to “choke the s** out of someone.”

