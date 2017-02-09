Reasonable Doubt: Beyoncé And Jay Z “Had Given Up” On Pregnancy After Several Failed Attempts

Beyoncé Had Lost Hope In Birthing More Children Prior To Pregnancy

The world stopped last week when Beyoncé announced that she was carrying two new bundles of Jigga joy. But it’s said that getting Jay’s sperm and her eggs in formation was no easy process.

According to USMagazine, the Carters had all but given up on having more children after spending many nights trying to conceive.

The parents of 5-year-old Blue Ivy “had been trying and trying to conceive,” says the insider. The “Hold Up” singer, 35 — who shared in her 2013 HBO documentary, Beyoncé: Life Is but a Dream, that she suffered a miscarriage before Blue was born — was “frustrated” after unsuccessful in vitro fertilization treatments, the friend tells Us. “They were looking into surrogates and adoption.” Just when hope seemed lost, the source says, “out of nowhere, it stuck!” Now, Beyoncé and the rapper, 47 (born Shawn Carter), are “over the moon.” But no one is more excited about the news than big sis Blue: “She was asking about another baby forever. Now she gets two!”

Crazy, just when they thought they might not be able to have more children, boom, two!

Must be 2 zyyyyy(gotes)!

Image via Splash