Hide Ya Kids: College Hoops Player Accused Of Rape, Endangering A Child

Sophmore Stony Brook Baller Arrested For Rape

Another day, another college athlete looking at rape charges.

22-year-old Blair Mendy has been arrested and charged with third-degree rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, Stony Brook campus police said Wednesday.

The college sophomore, who played two games for the Stony Brook Seawolves this year, previously attended Loyola Marymount University, where he played for the 2013-2014 squad.

NY Daily News reported that Mendy’s father, a Palo Alto banker, was shocked by the allegations:

“I think my kid was raised very well,” Augustus Mendy told Newsday. “I find it very incredible to believe. I taught him to be a gentleman, treat ladies well. I always taught him to make the right choice.”

Mendy is expected to be arraigned today.

There aren’t very many details so we’d hate to jump to assumptions but it sounds like a possible statutory situation. Considering this kid has had his college career extended by so many years, he’s probably still socializing with people way younger.

Seems like these situations run rampant with college athletes. Whatever the current programs are to stop this, they don’t seem to be working.