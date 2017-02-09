Stuntin’ Like Mama: Blac Chyna Takes Cues From Kris Jenner With Bold Short Cut

Beauty A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:52am PST

Look Familiar? Blac Chyna’s Latest Look Screams Kris Jenner

Finally… Blac Chyna took a page from Kris Jenner’s swag jacking manual and stole her whole look for her latest glam look, posted on her Instagram page Wednesday.

Success A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:45am PST

Blac Chyna is forever switching up her look, but we must say that gray certainly suits her. The dancer turned entrepreneur put her best foot forward in a short wig that pretty much screams mother-in-law-to-be Kris Jenner.

Strength A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

What do you think of Chyna’s new look? Very Rich White Woman-esque right? Okay Angela Renee Kardashian. We see you!

Business Cunt @blacchyna #mysis 😍 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

BFF Amber seems to like it … but we’re surprised Jenner hasn’t weighed in yet. Do you think she should be flattered or is Chyna up to something?

Also — what do you think about the style? Does rocking gray hair only age younger women or is it a nice alternative to blonde, platinum and more common colors? Should she keep the look? Or save that ish for the boardroom meetings with Kris?