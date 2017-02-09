Stuntin’ Like Mama: Blac Chyna Takes Cues From Kris Jenner With Bold Short Cut
Look Familiar? Blac Chyna’s Latest Look Screams Kris Jenner
Finally… Blac Chyna took a page from Kris Jenner’s swag jacking manual and stole her whole look for her latest glam look, posted on her Instagram page Wednesday.
Blac Chyna is forever switching up her look, but we must say that gray certainly suits her. The dancer turned entrepreneur put her best foot forward in a short wig that pretty much screams mother-in-law-to-be Kris Jenner.
What do you think of Chyna’s new look? Very Rich White Woman-esque right? Okay Angela Renee Kardashian. We see you!
BFF Amber seems to like it … but we’re surprised Jenner hasn’t weighed in yet. Do you think she should be flattered or is Chyna up to something?
Also — what do you think about the style? Does rocking gray hair only age younger women or is it a nice alternative to blonde, platinum and more common colors? Should she keep the look? Or save that ish for the boardroom meetings with Kris?
