Exclusive Clip: Tyler Perry Actress Cocoa Brown Drops By “L.A. Hair”

L.A. Hair Airs Feb. 9 At 9 P.M. EST On We TV

Cocoa Brown from Tyler Perry’s “For Better or Worse” is the latest celebrity to get her hair laid in front of the cameras at Kim Kimble’s salon for “L.A. Hair.”

The actress drops by Kim’s salon to get her edges saved in the newest episode.

Peep the episode description:

It’s a new day at the Kim Kimble salon, but the tension is so thick it could be cut with a sheer! After Jay and Giorgio’s explosive blowout, it’s time for some damage control. However, Kim has more important things to worry about as she takes on her biggest business venture yet. Meanwhile, Kim styles actress Cocoa Brown and has Jay assist. After a demotion and the brawl with Giorgio, Jay must prove herself to get her stylist title back. Before her big trip, Kim meets with Jonathan Antin, the Hair King of QVC, to get advice on pitching to HSN and to ask him a big favor-to be a judge for a friendly wig competition she has set amongst her stylists. When it’s time to present her brand to HSN, will the Hair Majesty seal the deal for the Kimpire? And when she returns to the salon, will Jay and Giorgio kiss and makeup or will Kim be forced to make some cuts?