Here’s Why Simone Biles Is Sending Olympic-Sized Shade To Gabby Douglas



Final five fallout?

Simone Biles Shades Gabby Douglas

Simone Biles just pettily put one of her Final Five teammates on blast. Gabby Douglas who was blasted during the Olympics because people thought she dissed her teammates, tweeted the other day the below message:



And petty Princess Simone Biles decided to call her out fo not answering her phone. “So your phone does work?” said Biles.”We love the replies.”



A perplexed Gabby then replied that she just texted Simone and their teammates the other day.



Messy, messy, messy. Gabby’s since deleted her tweets.

Prior to her Simone Biles shade, Gabby received support from celebs who used the #Love4GabbyUSA hashtag to lend her their support after she admitted to crying “gallons” due to online bullying. The beautiful #BlackGirlMagic maker has been bullied due to her hair and accused of being unpatriotic because she didn’t put her hand over heart. She’s now working with Hack Harassment to help victims of online bullying.

With all that in mind, why’d Simone have to publicly call her out?

That was in poor (petty) taste.