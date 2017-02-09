R-E-S-P-E-C-T Retirement: Aretha Franklin Says She’s Hanging Up Her Queen Of Soul Crown

Aretha Franklin Announces Retirement

First Anita Baker and now this!

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin says she’s ready to retire this year. The iconic songstress told Click On Detroit, that she plans to “retire” this year after the release of her new album after more than 56 years in the music business.

“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” the ‘Natural Woman’ singer said.

Franklin said she is excited about her latest (and last) album and “can’t wait to get in the studio.” The album is expected to be released in the Fall, with a tour that includes only select dates. She won’t have more than one date planned per month, and the full tour will last “maybe for six months.”

This will be my last year,” Franklin said. “I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.” She’s not retiring completely. She said she will do “some select things, many one a month, for six months out of the year.” But she said her grandchildren are leaving for college and she wants to spend time with them.

We’ll always love you, Aretha!