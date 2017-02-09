Diversity Or Nah: VOGUE Serves Up Multiculti Cover In Various Shades Of Beige And A Smidge Of Thickness

With our March issue, Vogue celebrates modern American women. Click the link in our bio to read the full cover story. Photographed by @inezandvinoodh, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125 A photo posted by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:47am PST

Vogue Magazine Accused Of Photoshopping To Hide Ashley Graham Thighs

Welp! They tried it. VOGUE’s March cover was released this week and it’s drawing mixed reviews. The cover ladies celebrate how fashion is starting to embrace our differences by including plus model Ashley Graham, Liu Wen, the first Asian model to cover VOGUE, the lovely and freckle-faced Adwoa Aboah and one of our faves, Egyptian-Moroccan model Imaan Hammam. But Kendall Jenner is also there, and most readers with eyes notice Gigi Hadid’s arm appears to be stretched by Photoshop to cover Ashley Graham’s waist. There’s also Graham’s own arm, reaching down to cover a thigh that’s much wider than the other girls. People definitely notice these things.

@voguemagazine The cover should've been more inclusive w/variety of skin tones,sizes,heights & ages,as well as more diversity every month😒 — BibaGirrrl (@BibaGirrrl) February 9, 2017

What do you think about the cover? We like the effort but wish a dark-skinned model had also been part of it. Do you think the cover needed Kendall AND Gigi? Who would you have used instead? All in all, Vogue used Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner for the cover. Petite model India Salvor Menuez, redhead Natalie Westling, Jasmine Sanders and Jasmine Tookes, as well as Lineisy Montero, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Romee Strijid and Adriana Lima also make appearances in the accompanying spread.

Here are more reactions:

@voguemagazine Maybe don't involve politics in fashion because you don't execute it well. Can't even portray diveristy ffs. — London Tipton (@LondonTiptonXo) February 9, 2017

@voguemagazine a bunch of lightskin slim women, nothing new here. — chubby chica chillin (@MichelleIsWeird) February 9, 2017

@voguemagazine what "beauty" are they redefining? They're all size 00 models and u stuck @theashleygraham in there? Ash should've said NO! — V (@GlitteryMommy) February 9, 2017

You got the Asian girl, plus size girl, black girls.. Ain't this the most diverse cover Vogue has ever done 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SIyMG8aZLj — nalisa alia amin 🍒 (@nalisaaa) February 9, 2017

With 6 other women tho.. she couldn't even get her own cover? Damn vogue https://t.co/LljAA4fdbV — 🕊L O R ¥ E N N🕊 (@Domyenn) February 8, 2017

Hit the flip to see what Ashley had to say about the cover and what she told VOGUE about representing for plus size women.

Inez and Vinoodh/Vogue