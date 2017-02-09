Diversity Or Nah: VOGUE Serves Up Multiculti Cover In Various Shades Of Beige And A Smidge Of Thickness
Vogue Magazine Accused Of Photoshopping To Hide Ashley Graham Thighs
Welp! They tried it. VOGUE’s March cover was released this week and it’s drawing mixed reviews. The cover ladies celebrate how fashion is starting to embrace our differences by including plus model Ashley Graham, Liu Wen, the first Asian model to cover VOGUE, the lovely and freckle-faced Adwoa Aboah and one of our faves, Egyptian-Moroccan model Imaan Hammam. But Kendall Jenner is also there, and most readers with eyes notice Gigi Hadid’s arm appears to be stretched by Photoshop to cover Ashley Graham’s waist. There’s also Graham’s own arm, reaching down to cover a thigh that’s much wider than the other girls. People definitely notice these things.
What do you think about the cover? We like the effort but wish a dark-skinned model had also been part of it. Do you think the cover needed Kendall AND Gigi? Who would you have used instead? All in all, Vogue used Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner for the cover. Petite model India Salvor Menuez, redhead Natalie Westling, Jasmine Sanders and Jasmine Tookes, as well as Lineisy Montero, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Romee Strijid and Adriana Lima also make appearances in the accompanying spread.
Here are more reactions:
Inez and Vinoodh/Vogue
For her part, Ashley has been positive about the cover, despite the outcry in her comments section.
Graham responded to comments yesterday saying:
“I chose to pose like that. No one told me to do anything.”
Do you think she was wrong to cover her leg? Personally we feel like a girl SHOULD know her angles and we’re not really sure what the big deal is about her covering her leg. Now that arm Photoshoppery on the other hand is a WHOLE nother story!
Vogue points to Graham as a trailblazer in their cover story, and she speaks to the importance of her role in the story as well:
“Sixty-seven percent of the women in America wear a size 14 or larger,” says Graham. “Sixty-seven percent. Maybe you could ignore those consumers before, but now, thanks to social media, they’re making their voices heard. Women are demanding that brands give them what they want. And what they want is to be visible.”
Lovely!
