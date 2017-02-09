Kim Zolciak Says Hubby Kroy Made $20 Million But The Lie Detector Determined…

Kim Zolciak Says Kroy Biermann Made $20 Million After Kenya Moore Beef

Is Kim Zolciak-Biermann really a rich beyotch?

The Bravo reality star recently made her epic return to the network’s hit series ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ during a scene shot at Chateau Sheree. Watch the preview clip below:

Sooo excited to celebrate Chateau Sheree with @shereewhitfield check out the season finale of RHOA! Poor Kenya she's mad.. Kroy made close to 20mil so we good boo! 😍 my lips.. 🤔 your face 😷 A video posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Kim is seen bird-beefing with Kenya Moore over the fact that she is happily married with 6 kids while Moore has a dog and a plethora of fake boyfriends.

The star now slams Kenya where it really hurts…. her designer pockets! Kim claims her baller husband Kroy Biermann raked in over $20 million during his NFL career:

But a little internet digging would tell a very different story. Kroy, who is signed with the Buffalo Bills, brought in less than a $1 million last year:

And their combined net worth is very shy of the $20 million mark according to Celeb Dirty Laundry:

We’ll be anxiously awaiting Kenya’s response to the fake flex. Hit the flip for more of Kim and Kroy enjoying their wealthy white lifestyle next…

IG