“I’m Still In The Running To Be A Lopez:” Sheryl Underwood Defends Ya Boy

We rarely talk about “The Talk,” but whenever we do it seems to be because Sheryl Underwood has disappointed us, yet again. (Exhibit A, Exhibit B)

This week’s upset comes by way of the comedienne’s defense of fellow comedian George Lopez, who pissed off many a Black woman — including one in his own audience — when he told a joke about one of two rules in the Latino family being you don’t marry somebody Black. When a woman in the crowd threw up her middle finger at the remark, the Mexican-American comic then called her every b-tch in the book and told her sit her a– down.

Enter Sheryl Underwood who wants to remind us George isn’t racist. George likes Black people. I like George. Oh, and it was the audience member’s own fault for getting cursed out.

“I have great affection for George Lopez,” Sheryl started, to which co-host Aisha Tyler chimed in with, “As do I; he’s been very kind to both of us in our careers. He’s helped us both and he’s a good friend.”

Estate Of NOLA YouTube Personality Messy Mya Suing Beyoncé Over “Formation” Vocal Sample

According to Vulture, the estate of late YouTube personality Messy Mya is actually suing the singer over a sample of his vocals from some of his popular videos that were heard in “Formation.” The estate alleges that Beyoncé used them without permission. While the official song doesn’t actually feature the late New Orleans native’s voice, the video does. You can hear him open the clip saying, “What happened at the New Wil’ins / B—h I’m back, by popular demand.” Those vocals came from his 2010 video “Booking the Hoes From New Wildin.” According to TMZ, vocals from his 2010 video “A 27 Piece Huh?” were also used, in particular, the part where he says,”Ooooooh yeah, baby. Oh yeah. Ohhhhh! Oh yes, I like that.”

While it’s unclear why the estate chose a year later to call this out, they say that they tried to reach out to ‘Yonce’s people on multiple occasions to set things straight but never received a response. So now, they are asking for $20 million in back royalties and according to TMZ, “other damages for using some of his final recorded words.”

The Game Denies Kicking Dark-Skinned Girls Out Of His Super Bowl Party

The Game was accused of kicking a group of women out of his home because they were dark-skinned. He says they were removed because they were strangers.

The Game hosted a private Super Bowl party in the comfort of his own home where only 20 friends, family members and close associates were invited. But of course, anytime word spreads that a famous rapper is throwing a party, a few uninvited guests wind up there.

The Game says that as he noticed there were some unfamiliar faces in his home, he asked around to see if they knew anybody. When it was confirmed that they did not know anyone, they were asked to leave. However, one of the women is claiming that she was asked to leave only because of the color of her skin.

